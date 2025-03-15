NASCAR Craftsman Truck Ecosave 200 Results

Friday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Corey Heim,…

Friday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Corey Heim, Toyota, 134 laps, 54 points.

2. (20) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 134, 35.

3. (18) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 134, 34.

4. (7) Ty Majeski, Ford, 134, 44.

5. (23) Layne Riggs, Ford, 134, 32.

6. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 45.

7. (6) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 134, 34.

8. (17) Chandler Smith, Ford, 134, 41.

9. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134, 28.

10. (2) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 134, 46.

11. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 134, 0.

12. (22) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, 134, 27.

13. (12) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 134, 24.

14. (15) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134, 29.

15. (8) Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota, 134, 24.

16. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 134, 21.

17. (13) Andres Perez De Lara, Chevrolet, 134, 20.

18. (19) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 134, 19.

19. (9) Dawson Sutton, Chevrolet, 134, 18.

20. (10) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 134, 17.

21. (27) Toni Breidinger, Toyota, 134, 16.

22. (25) William Sawalich, Toyota, 134, 0.

23. (26) Luke Fenhaus, Ford, 134, 14.

24. (29) Frankie Muniz, Ford, 133, 13.

25. (21) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 133, 12.

26. (3) Jake Garcia, Ford, 132, 20.

27. (1) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 132, 0.

28. (28) Josh Reaume, Ford, 132, 9.

29. (31) Nathan Byrd, Chevrolet, 128, 8.

30. (14) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 92, 7.

31. (30) Stephen Mallozzi, Ford, garage, 17, 6.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 107.023 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 52 minutes, 42 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.825 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Day 0; J.Haley 1; T.Ankrum 2-9; C.Day 10; T.Ankrum 11-16; C.Day 17; T.Majeski 18-30; J.Garcia 31; B.Rhodes 32-37; T.Ankrum 38-62; C.Heim 63; J.Wood 64-65; C.Heim 66-70; S.Friesen 71-72; C.Heim 73; S.Friesen 74-85; C.Heim 86; S.Boyd 87; C.Heim 88-90; C.Smith 91; L.Riggs 92-96; C.Heim 104-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 6 times for 42 laps; T.Ankrum, 3 times for 39 laps; S.Friesen, 2 times for 14 laps; T.Majeski, 1 time for 13 laps; L.Riggs, 1 time for 12 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Day, 3 times for 2 laps; J.Wood, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Boyd, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Garcia, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Heim, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Majeski, 128; 2. C.Heim, 123; 3. G.Enfinger, 120; 4. C.Smith, 120; 5. S.Friesen, 107; 6. B.Rhodes, 95; 7. T.Ankrum, 87; 8. G.Ruggiero, 86; 9. D.Hemric, 86; 10. T.Gray, 77; 11. L.Riggs, 74; 12. J.Garcia, 73; 13. B.Currey, 68; 14. K.Honeycutt, 66; 15. M.Crafton, 63; 16. J.Wood, 57.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

