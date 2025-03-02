Naidoo sinks birdie putt on 1st playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Dylan Naidoo held his nerve on the first playoff hole against Laurie Canter with a…

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Dylan Naidoo held his nerve on the first playoff hole against Laurie Canter with a birdie putt to win the rain-marred South African Open on Sunday for his first European tour win and a spot in the British Open.

The fourth round was suspended and then canceled because of a flooded course at the Durban Country Club.

The consolation prize for Canter was a runner-up finish that moves the Englishman into the top 50 in the world rankings next week, making him eligible for The Players Championship and its $25 million prize fund.

Canter will be the first player from LIV Golf to compete in the PGA Tour’s flagship event at the TPC Sawgrass. He played in 2022 and 2023, and his final appearance as an alternate was in early February 2024. The tour policy is for LIV players to wait one year before playing on the PGA Tour.

Naidoo, a 27-year-old South African, and Canter each hit good tee shots in the playoff.

But Naidoo’s superb second shot saw his chip from the fairway land near the flag, while Canter went long toward the edge of the green. Canter missed his birdie putt, leaving Naidoo his short putt to win.

“I don’t know what to say, it just feels like a dream. Am I going to wake up at some point?” a jubilant Naidoo said moments later. “This is a special moment for me, for everybody here in Durban. Jeepers!”

Naidoo set a course record with an 11-under 61 in the second round and felt the support of the home crowd.

“Yesterday, I felt like I was Tiger Woods, there were so many people, so much energy,” Naidoo said.

Three spots at Royal Portrush were available at the South African Open. Marco Penge and Darren Fichardt got the other two spots. Canter, meanwhile, went to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings, moving past Tyrrell Hatton.

Englishman Dale Whitnell, who made two holes-in-one in the same round on Friday, tied for seventh with Italian Andrea Pavan at 11 under overall.

