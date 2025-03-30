Myrto Uzuni, Brad Stuver lead Austin to 1-0 victory over St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Myrto Uzuni scored his first career goal in the first half and Brad Stuver made it…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Myrto Uzuni scored his first career goal in the first half and Brad Stuver made it stand up through a one-hour weather delay in the second as Austin FC beat St. Louis City for the first time, 1-0 at Energizer Park on Sunday.

Austin (4-2-0) took a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute when Uzuni scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. The 29-year-old first-year midfielder was making his third start and fourth career appearance. Osman Bukari snagged his first assist this season after collecting two in nine appearances last year.

Stuver finished with three saves in earning his third clean sheet in six starts this season. Thirty of his 31 career shutouts have come in five seasons with Austin. Stuver and company were sent to the locker room in the 68th minute when lightning entered the area.

Ben Lundt had one save for St. Louis City (2-2-2) in his sixth career start. Lundt was coming off a career-high eight saves in a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union last week. The 29-year-old took over in goal for the club after Roman Bürki fractured his hand after opening the season with three straight shutouts.

Austin pulled within a point of the front-running Vancouver Whitecaps in the Western Conference with the victory. It was the first time this season that Austin won without homegrown product Owen Wolff assisting on the winning score.

St. Louis City leads the series 3-1-1.

St. Louis City travels to play Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Austin will host the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

