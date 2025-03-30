Moore and Rinzel each make their NHL debut with the Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks got a closer look at two of their top prospects when Oliver Moore and…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks got a closer look at two of their top prospects when Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel each made their NHL debut Sunday.

Moore had 17 shifts and skated for more than 15 minutes during Chicago’s 5-2 loss to Utah, and Rinzel took 23 shifts and skated for more than 20 minutes.

Moore, 20, played on a line with captain Nick Foligno and center Joe Veleno. Rinzel, 20, was paired with Wyatt Kaiser, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, on the blue line.

“I felt good. I think that Fliggy and Veleno did a really good of helping me, just talking to me,” Moore said. “It’s a different game than college, for sure. It’s a lot bigger. I mean I felt pretty good, but know I can be better for sure.”

Moore and Rinzel each decided to leave the University of Minnesota and turn pro as Chicago continues to look to the future at the end of another disappointing season. The last-place Blackhawks (21-44-9) have dropped three in a row and 10 of 11 overall.

The Original Six team is counting on its rich development system to help get the organization back on track. The arrival of Moore and Rinzel puts two more first-round picks on a roster that also has Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov and Kevin Korchinski.

“It was so fun,” Rinzel said of his debut. “Guys were great. Like Ollie said, as a hockey player, you want to win. So that stings. But overall, it was an unbelievable first game.”

Interim coach Anders Sorensen said he liked the performance by each player in their debut.

“(Rinzel) did a lot of good things. Oliver, too,” he said. “Under pressure made a lot of plays. Yeah, they were good.”

Moore and Rinzel played in their final game with Minnesota when the Gophers lost to Massachusetts in overtime in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. They agreed to entry-level contracts with the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Moore was selected by Chicago with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 draft. Rinzel was taken by the Blackhawks with the No. 25 pick in 2022.

The speedy Moore had 12 goals and 21 assists in 38 games during his sophomore season with Minnesota.

Rinzel, another Minnesota native, had 10 goals and 21 assists in 39 games for the Gophers this season. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.