Monaco striker Balogun plays for the first time this year after shoulder surgery

MONACO (AP) — Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has played his first match this year following shoulder surgery.

Balogun returned to action on Tuesday with the club’s reserve team in a friendly match against Brighton’s Under-23 side. The American international scored a hat trick in the first half, Monaco said.

It’s unclear whether Balogun, who underwent surgery in December on his dislocated shoulder, will be fit enough to play Saturday in the French league against local rival Nice.

The forward had previously been sidelined for about two months with the injury and returned to competition at the end of November. But he took a hit during a French league match against Marseille in the French league that aggravated the problem and he opted for surgery to fix the problem.

