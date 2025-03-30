Min Woo Lee holds off Scheffler and Woodland to win in Houston. Chacarra wins Indian Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Min Woo Lee kept his calm amid tremendous charges by Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland, winning the…

HOUSTON (AP) — Min Woo Lee kept his calm amid tremendous charges by Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland, winning the Houston Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title with the best lag of his life that set up a final par for a one-shot victory.

Lee bent over and repeatedly clutched his fists when his 55-foot putt settled inches from the cup on the 18th hole, leaving him a tap-in par for a 3-under 67. He finished at 20-under 260, breaking the tournament record by four shots.

Lee led by five shots on the back nine until Woodland, who played his last four holes in 4-under par to tie the Memorial Park course record with a 62, made his charge.

Scheffler, in his final start before defending his Masters title, ran off four straight birdies to get within one shot until his 7-iron on the 18th hole came up some 25 yards short of the pin. He chipped to a few feet for par and a 63.

Lee was still in control until he sliced his tee shot on the par-5 16th into the water, having to hit his third from the tee and doing well to two-putt from 40 feet for bogey. That ended 41 consecutive holes without a bogey, and dropped his lead to one shot with two to play.

Lee, the younger brother of LPGA major champion Minjee Lee, closed with two pars to win.

European Tour

NEW DELHI (AP) — Former LIV Golf player Eugenio Chacarra overcame a double bogey on his opening hole to close with a 1-under 71 to win the Indian Open for his first European tour title.

Chacarra finished at 4-under 284 on the tough DLF Golf and Country Club, winning in only ninth start on the European tour. The Spaniard ended up two shots ahead of Keita Nakajima of Japan, who had a 72.

Chacarra, who was playing on a tournament invitation, won in his fifth LIV start but was left off the Fireballs roster for the 2025 season by fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia.

The victory gives the 25-year-old Chacarra a two-year exemption on the European tour. The top 10 in the Race to Dubai at the end of the year not already on the PGA Tour can earn cards on the lucrative U.S. tour.

PGA Tour Champions

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Steve Allan of Australia made a 25-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to keep the lead and went on to a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory in The Galleri Classic, his first PGA Tour Champions title and first win on any tour in 22 years.

Allan earned his card at Q-school last year and only got into the tournament when Steve Stricker withdrew.

He made five birdies on the front nine to seize control, only for Tag Ridings to make a big charge on the back nine of Mission Hills. Ridings was one behind when he hit his approach to 2 feet on the 16th. Allan matched that birdie with his 25-footer and they closed with pars.

Riding hit his drive into the water on the par-5 18th and could no better than par and a 67.

Allan finished at 15-under 273. His last victory had been the 2002 Australian Open.

Other tours

Ryan Grider made birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Joey Vrzich and win the 93 Abierto del Centro in Argentina for his first PGA Tour Americas title. The victory secures his status for the remainder of the year in Latin America and Canada. Angel Cabrera, the 55-year-old former Masters and U.S. Open champion, shot 68 and tied for 35th. … Harrison Crowe closed with 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Anthony Quayle in The National Tournament, his first victory on the PGA Tour of Australasia in three years. … Michael Hollick overcame a four-shot deficit Sunday with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot victory in the DNi Tour Championship-The Courier Guy Playoffs Series on the Sunshine Tour.

