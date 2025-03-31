Miles Bridges scores 26 as Hornets beat Jazz 110-106 to snap 5-game losing streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz 110-106 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Mark Williams added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who held the Jazz to 41% shooting.

Keyonte George had 20 points and Brice Sensabaugh added 19 points on five 3-pointers for the Jazz.

The Hornets (19-56) led by 14 points in the first half after hitting 11 of 22 3-pointers, but the Jazz battled back to tie the game late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by George. Utah pulled even multiple times, but could never get over the top and take the lead.

The Jazz (16-60) have lost six straight and have the league’s worst record.

Takeaways

Jazz: It was a rough start for former Duke forward Kyle Filipowski in his return to North Carolina, as he missed his first eight shots from the field, including four from beyond the arc in an uninspired effort. He came back with a better second half and finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Hornets: Bridges, who had made just 3 of 30 from beyond the arc in his previous four games, broke out of his long distance shooting slump going 3 of 6.

Key moment

With less than 30 seconds left, Filipowski missed a 3 to tie the game and George missed an easy putback. Josh Green sank two free throws with 18.3 seconds left at the other end.

Key stat

The Hornets had 33 assists on 43 made baskets.

Up next

Both teams are on the road Wednesday night with the Jazz visiting the Rockets and the Hornets at the Pacers.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.