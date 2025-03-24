Miami Open Results

Monday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $9,193,540 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami…

Monday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $9,193,540

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Tomas Machac (20), Czechia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Adam Walton, Australia, def. Coleman Wong, Hong Kong, China, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

