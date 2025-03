Miami Open Results

Saturday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $9,193,540 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Miami…

Saturday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $9,193,540

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Adam Walton, Australia, def. Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, def. Ons Jabeur (31), Tunisia, 4-3, ret.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (26), Canada, 6-1, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Jackson Withrow, United States, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and Hendrik Jebens, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Caty McNally, United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-2, 6-2.

