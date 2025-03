Miami Open Results

Thursday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $9,193,540 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami…

Thursday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $9,193,540

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Jacob Fearnley, Britain, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4.

Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-4, 3-1, ret.

Coleman Wong, Hong Kong, China, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Yunchaokete Bu, China, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Gabriel Diallo, Canada, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 6-3, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Zheng Qinwen (9), China, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Magdalena Frech (29), Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-0, 6-0.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (26), Canada, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Elena Rybakina (7), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-0.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (18), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (5), Russia, 7-5, 6-4.

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. McCartney Kessler and Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 10-5.

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, and Linda Noskova, Czechia, 6-2, 6-4.

