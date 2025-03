Miami Open Results

Wednesday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $9,193,540 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami…

Wednesday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $9,193,540

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, def. Ethan Quinn, United States, 6-0, 6-2.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, def. Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Federico Cina, Italy, def. Francisco Comesana, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).

Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, def. Brandon Holt, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Alexander Blockx, Belgium, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Rei Sakamoto, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Quentin Halys, France, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Sayaka Ishii, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Victoria Mboko, Canada, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

McCartney Kessler, United States, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Erika Andreeva, Russia, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Alexandra Eala, Philippines, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Julia Grabher, Austria, def. Tyra Caterina Grant, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

