Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-1)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-0); Marlins: Valente Bellozo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -126, Marlins +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Miami had a 62-100 record overall and a 30-51 record at home last season. The Marlins averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Pittsburgh went 76-86 overall and 37-44 in road games last season. The Pirates slugged .371 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting one home run per game.

INJURIES: Marlins: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

