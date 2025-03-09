Mets catcher Alvarez is out 6-8 weeks with a fractured left hand that needs surgery

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has a fractured hamate bone in his left…

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has a fractured hamate bone in his left hand that will require surgery.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Alvarez sustained the injury Saturday during live batting practice. He is scheduled for surgery on Monday.

“It’s a big blow when your starting catcher goes down,” Mendoza told reporters. “But guys will step up. Guys will get opportunities.”

Mendoza added that the injury would keep Alvarez out for six to eight weeks.

It’s the second straight season that Alvarez has dealt with an injury to his left hand. He missed about two months last year after tearing a ligament in his left thumb when he slipped on the basepaths in an April game.

“He’s down, obviously, but it’s not the first time,” Mendoza said. “It sucks for him. He takes it personal and he takes it hard; he cares. We’ll do everything that we can in our power to stay positive with him and get him back on the field as soon as possible.”

The 23-year-old Alvarez hit .237 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 100 games last season.

With Alvarez out, Luis Torrens will fill in as the team’s everyday catcher. Hayden Senger, Jakson Reetz and Chris Williams will compete to back him up.

“It’s an opportunity for someone else to step up,” Mendoza said. “There’s a reason why they’re here. Senger is a really good defensive catcher, Reetzy has got some big league experience. These guys can handle a pitching staff, they can receive, so we feel good.”

The 28-year-old Torrens is a seven-year veteran who hit .229 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 47 games for New York last season.

Reetz hit a grand slam in the first inning of the Mets’ 7-6 exhibition win over Washington on Sunday.

While the Mets believe they have plenty of depth at the position, president of baseball operations David Stearns said they could look to add a player to help while Alvarez is out.

“I think we feel good about the guys we have in camp,” Stearns said. “Any time you have an injury to a regular player, you’re going to see what’s out there; but we don’t anticipate this being an extremely lengthy injury.”

