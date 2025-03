Men’s NIT Tournament Schedule

First Round Tuesday, March 18 Jacksonville St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. Kent St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m. Chattanooga…

First Round

Tuesday, March 18

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at MTSU, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Arkansas St., 9 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Stanford, 11 p.m.

UC Riverside at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19

FAU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Samford at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UAB at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Furman at North Texas, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at Bradley, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at SMU, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at San Jose St., 11 p.m.

Utah Valley at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23

Matchups and Times TBD

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26

Matchups and Times TBD

Semifinals at Indianapolis

Tuesday, April 1

Quarterfinal Winners, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.

Championship at Indianapolis

Thursday, April 3

Semifinal Winners, 9 p.m.

