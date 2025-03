MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis parts ways with its winningest coach, Taylor Jenkins, with Grizzlies slipping down the stretch.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis parts ways with its winningest coach, Taylor Jenkins, with Grizzlies slipping down the stretch.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.