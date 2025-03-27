Memphis G Ja Morant out for 6th straight game with strained hamstring

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss his sixth straight game Thursday against the Oklahoma City…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss his sixth straight game Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a strained left hamstring.

Morant, who averages 22.3 points, has played in just 43 of the team’s 73 games this season.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant was injured on March 14 against Cleveland and he’s considered day-to-day.

“Last two weeks, he’s made a lot of great progress,” Jenkins said. “And he’s working his tail off to get back out there.”

The Grizzlies are in the hunt to earn home court in the first round of the playoffs. They entered the night in fifth place in the Western Conference, but just 2 1/2 games behind Houston for second place.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.