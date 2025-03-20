McNeese social media star student manager has made it to NCAA tourney court — on socks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A student manager for McNeese is making the most of the Cowboys’ latest appearance in the…

Amir Khan has been one of the early viral sensations of March Madness, attracting attention for toting a boom box and rapping on social media videos to hype up the team. He was featured on TV during McNeese’s 69-67 victory over Clemson in the first round of the West Region on Thursday.

McNeese cheerleaders and one of its players — Sincere Parker — had socks with Khan’s face on them.

“It’s crazy. Because I never would have imagined this would have ever happened,” Khan told The Associated Press after the game. “I appreciate them for wearing it. I appreciate all the love and support. And seeing them wearing it means a lot to me.”

Khan has been a hot commodity since the school’s social media director recorded him leading the team down the tunnel during a game last month.

As a result, he became the first known basketball manager to receive an NIL deal. He got sponsorships from Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick and Insomnia Cookies.

The Cowboys got off to a fast start on Thursday, surging to a 31-13 halftime lead over the Tigers. McNeese then held off a furious charge by Clemson down the stretch.

Khan said watching the Cowboys secure the program’s first NCAA win topped everything he has experienced over the past two months. McNeese’s win on Thursday came a year after it was blown out in a first-round loss to Gonzaga.

“I think that’s what makes the moment so special because of what happened last year. We definitely didn’t want a repeat,” Khan said. “We made history. No matter what happens from here, you can’t take that away.”

