McIlroy, Spaun set up Monday playoff at The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy built a three-shot lead on the back nine at The Players Championship and unheralded J.J. Spaun didn’t blink. They wound up tied after a four-hour rain delay and had to return Monday for a playoff to decide who wins the richest tournament in golf.

McIlroy needed two putts from 75 feet on the par-4 18th for a 4-under 68. All he could do was wait in the scoring area on Spaun, who had caught up with a marvelous chip on the par-5 16th and stood over a 30-foot putt for the win.

It stopped inches short, giving Spaun a 72 to match McIlroy at 12-under 276.

They did well to finish in regulation before sunset. The Players has a three-hole aggregate playoff on the most dynamic holes on the TPC Sawgrass — the par-5 16th, the island green on the par-3 17th and the daunting par-4 closing hole.

It will be the first Monday finish since Cameron Smith won in 2022 and the first playoff at The Players since Rickie Fowler won 10 years ago.

Tom Hoge had to wait out the four-hole delay with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th. He returned and missed, posting a 66 and wound up two shots behind.

LIV Golf League

SINGAPORE (AP) — Joaquin Niemann of Chili played bogey-free for a 6-under 65 to win LIV Golf Singapore by five shots, his second LIV win of the year that moved him to the top of the points list and a step closer to a U.S. Open exemption.

Niemann was tied with Dustin Johnson going into the last round at Sentosa Golf Club. Johnson didn’t make a birdie until the 12th hole and shot 73 to tie for fifth.

Niemann won by five over Brooks Koepka (65). Ben Campbell (67) finished another shot back.

The Fireballs won their third straight team title.

Niemann now has four career LIV victories, one behind Koepka. The leading player from the top three in points on May 19 gets into the U.S. Open.

Other tours

Gina Kim won the IOA Golf Classic at Alaqua in Longwood, Florida, for her second career Epson Tour title. The 24-year-old former Duke player closed with a 3-under 68 for a one-stroke victory, finishing at 11-under 202. Minji Kang was second. … … Joshua Berry closed with a 1-over 73 and won a four-man playoff with a birdie on the second hole in the Kolkata Challenge in India on the Challenge Tour. He beat Andreas Halvorsen, Lukas Nemecz and Om Prakash Chouhan. … Manon De Roey made a 7-foot birdie on the final hole for a 1-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Cara Gainer in the Australian Women’s Classic for her third Ladies European Tour title.

