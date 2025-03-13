Mbappé recalled by France to face Croatia in Nations League quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé was recalled to the France squad on Thursday for the Nations League quarterfinal against Croatia.…

Coach Didier Deschamps named his squad and Mbappé is set to captain the side against Croatia in Split next Thursday. The return leg takes place three days later at the Stade de France.

There were doubts as to whether Mbappé would keep the captaincy but Deschamps confirmed he will.

“I spoke to him, I discussed it with him,” Deschamps said. “He will be captain.”

The 2018 World Cup winner was left out of Nations League matches against Israel and Italy last November, when Deschamps said “ it’s better that way ” and added that Mbappé’s struggles were physical and mental.

Mbappé was also absent from a previous gathering because of a minor thigh injury, but nevertheless played for Real Madrid. He last appeared for Les Bleus on Sept. 9 against Belgium in the Nations League.

He scored a hat trick in the 2022 World Cup final and the 26-year-old Mbappé is third on France’s all-time scoring list with 48 goals, behind Thierry Henry (51) and Olivier Giroud (57).

In December, a rape investigation in Stockholm that Swedish media said focused on Mbappé was dropped. In an interview that aired on French TV station Canal Plus, Mbappé said he had not even been contacted by Swedish authorities and he reacted with disbelief when reports emerged following his visit to Stockholm.

In other squad news, Deschamps called up 19-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger Désiré Doué for the first time.

Doué has been impressive in recent weeks, using his speed and skill to good effect in the Champions League last-16 win against Liverpool.

“He’s a very young player but he’s a very interesting one for us,” Deschamps said.

