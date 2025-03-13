Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has season-ending wrist surgery

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has undergone season-ending surgery on his right wrist, one of many injuries…

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has undergone season-ending surgery on his right wrist, one of many injuries that have plagued the defending Western Conference championship since they traded Luka Doncic.

The team announced the surgery Thursday night, a day after the procedure, and said Prosper would miss the rest of the season.

Prosper’s playing time surged in his second season as the injuries piled up for Dallas. He made his second start of the season in the first game after Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Davis injured his groin in his Dallas debut, and the setbacks just kept coming for Dallas. Prosper was among the eight players listed as out in the Mavericks’ most recent game, a 126-116 loss at San Antonio on Wednesday.

Prosper was shut down after playing 25 minutes in a 30-point loss at Milwaukee on March 5. The 2023 first-round pick averaged 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11 minutes this season.

Davis still hasn’t returned, and the Mavs are 10th in the West, the final spot in the play-in tournament. Dallas lost to Boston in the NBA Finals last season.

