Mason McTavish scores twice as the Ducks defeat the Oilers 6-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mason McTavish had a pair of goals and Jackson LaCombe and Cutter Gauthier each had three assists as the Anaheim Ducks scored four goals in the final eight minutes of the first period en route to a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Leo Carlsson, Sam Colangelo, Ryan Strome and Alex Killorn also scored for the Ducks who have won two of their last three. Netminder Lukas Dostal made 32 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers who have lost six of their last seven.

Calvin Pickard recorded just seven saves on 11 first-period shots in the loss for the Oilers, before being replaced at the start of the second by Stuart Skinner, who made 14 saves.

Takeaways

Ducks: LaCombe is having a terrific season, extending his point streak to six games. He has 11 goals and 33 points in 53 games this season.

Oilers: Draisaitl continues to be a goal-scoring machine, notching his league-leading 45th of the season and extending his point streak to 12 games in the process. Draisaitl has nine goals in his last nine games.

Key moment

Anaheim took a 3-1 lead with 1:34 to play in the first period on a shot that caromed off the skate of defender Brett Kulak and into the net. Then just 12 seconds, later the Ducks poked the puck out to McTavish, who was left all alone to score his second of the game.

Key stat

Gauthier became the third Ducks rookie in franchise history to record three assists in a single period.

Up next

The Ducks visit the Canucks on Wednesday. The Oilers host the Canadiens on Thursday.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

