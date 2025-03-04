Martinook helps the Hurricanes top the Red Wings 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings…

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina in its third win in four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots.

Detroit has dropped three in a row and five of seven overall. It was the first game for the Red Wings since a 5-3 loss to Columbus on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Elmer Soderblom scored for Detroit midway through the third period. But that was it for the Red Wings against Andersen and the Hurricanes.

Alex Lyon made 28 saves in the loss.

Martinook converted a backhander from the slot with 1:01 left in the first period. It was his 11th goal of the season.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Andersen put together a solid performance, improving to 7-5-0 in 12 games this season.

Red Wings: The Red Wings were shut down after scoring at least two goals in each of the previous 13 games.

Key moment

Staal scored on a wraparound 1:29 into the second. It was Staal’s 12th goal on the season.

Key stat

Carolina improved to 13-15-3 on the road, and Detroit dropped to 16-14-3 at home.

Up next

Carolina opens a four-game homestand on Thursday night against Boston. Detroit hosts Utah on Thursday night.

