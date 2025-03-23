Marta scores as Pride defeats Gotham 2-0

Marta scored on a first-half penalty kick as the Orlando Pride remained undefeated with a 2-0 road victory over NJ/NY…

Marta scored on a first-half penalty kick as the Orlando Pride remained undefeated with a 2-0 road victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC in National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday.

Also in the other NWSL game, the Houston Dash rallied to beat the Chicago Stars FC 2-1.

The reigning NWSL champion Pride were gifted an early lead after Gotham rookie Lilly Reale scored an own goal with just 70 seconds on the clock.

Marta then tucked away the Pride’s second goal from the penalty spot in the closing moments of the first half. Orlando’s penalty was awarded after Gotham defender Jess Carter upended Angelina in the box.

After going behind early, Gotham went on to have more possession (59%) than the Pride and also dominated the shot count (14-6).

Orlando head coach Seb Hines used an unchanged starting lineup from last week’s 6-0 win over Chicago Stars FC. The Pride have yet to concede a goal this season.

The win puts the Pride back on top of the NWSL standings with six points after two weeks of play. It is the first defeat of the season for Gotham.

Super-sub Graham scores as Dash beat Stars 2-1

Maggie Graham scored the game-winner in Houston’s comeback win.

In chilly weather on the outskirts of Chicago, Jameese Joseph scored the opening goal for the Stars in the 18th minute. Paige Nielsen popped up with the equalizer for the visiting Dash just two minutes later.

Graham scored the winning goal with her first touch of the match in the 64th minute, having been introduced as a substitute just a minute beforehand. The rookie out of Duke slammed home a short tee up from Delanie Sheehan.

Graham became the first player in NWSL history to score off the bench in her first two career regular season matches.

Dash head coach Fabrice Gautraut got his first win as a head coach, and Houston’s first of the new season.

