Marlins play the Pirates leading series 2-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) vs. Miami Marlins (2-1)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (0-0); Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -116, Marlins -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Miami had a 62-100 record overall and a 30-51 record in home games last season. The Marlins scored 3.9 runs per game while giving up 5.2 in the 2024 season.

Pittsburgh went 76-86 overall and 37-44 on the road last season. The Pirates pitching staff had a collective 4.16 ERA last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Marlins: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

