Marlins play the Pirates leading series 1-0

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-0) Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Marlins: Connor…

Pittsburgh Pirates (0-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-0)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Marlins: Connor Gillispie (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -145, Marlins +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0.

Miami had a 62-100 record overall and a 30-51 record at home last season. The Marlins averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 150 home runs.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 7.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .234 and slugging .371.

INJURIES: Marlins: Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Nick Gonzales: day-to-day (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.