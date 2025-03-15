Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez expected to miss 4 weeks after straining left oblique

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez is expected to miss four weeks after straining his left oblique. The 27-year-old Sánchez was…

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez is expected to miss four weeks after straining his left oblique.

The 27-year-old Sánchez was injured Thursday in a spring training game against Houston. He hit .252 with 18 homers and 64 RBIs last season for the Marlins.

“It’s a big piece for us,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough told reporters on Saturday, including one from MLB.com. “We were counting on him, but this is kind of next man up, and it’ll be an opportunity for others to get a chance to get out there.”

Sánchez made his major league debut for the Marlins in 2020. He is a .240 career hitter with 59 homers and 190 RBIs.

The Marlins host Pittsburgh in their opener on March 27. The Pirates announced Saturday that ace Paul Skenes will start the game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.