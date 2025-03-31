Marlins host the Mets to start 3-game series

New York Mets (1-2) vs. Miami Marlins (3-1) Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0); Marlins:…

New York Mets (1-2) vs. Miami Marlins (3-1)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -187, Marlins +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

Miami had a 62-100 record overall and a 30-51 record at home last season. The Marlins averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

New York went 89-73 overall and 43-38 in road games a season ago. The Mets slugged .415 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (the miami marlins placed rhp jesus tinoco on the 15-day injured list.), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

