Marlins and Pirates play for season opener

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins Miami; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0)…

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

Miami; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates for the season opener.

Miami went 62-100 overall and 30-51 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .378 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Pirates batted .234 as a team in the 2024 season with a .672 OPS.

INJURIES: Marlins: Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

