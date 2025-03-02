Maple Leafs win fifth straight, beat Penguins 6-5 in OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Nylander scored 1:00 into overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Nylander scored 1:00 into overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Sunday.

Nylander, Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies each had a goal and an assist as Toronto earned its fifth consecutive win. John Tavares, Max Domi and Conor Timmins also scored.

It was Nylander’s 35th goal of the season and No. 252 for his career, passing Bob Pulford for 10th on the franchise list. Matthews continued his nine-game point streak with his 390th goal, passing Darryl Sittler for second on the franchise list, trailing only Mats Sundin.

Mitch Marner had an assist to pass George Armstrong for fifth on the franchise points list. Marner has 714 career points.

Crosby had a goal and two assists for the Penguins. He passed Bobby Hull for 18th on the NHL’s career goals list and Gordie Howe for 10th on the league’s assists list. Crosby has 611 goals and 1,050 assists.

Rickard Rakell scored twice for Pittsburgh, including his 500th NHL point. Bryan Rust and Cody Glass also scored, and Joel Blomqvist stopped 27 shots.

WILD 1, BRUINS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored the game’s only goal and Filip Gustavsson stopped 28 shots as Minnesota beat Boston.

Gustavsson posted his fourth shutout of the season, his first since Jan. 4 against Carolina. The Wild snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves as the Bruins lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Gaudreau got Minnesota on the board at 5:01 of the second period when he set up in front of the net and redirected Marcus Johansson’s shot from the high slot past Swayman.

HURRICANES 2, FLAMES 1, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho’s fifth overtime goal of the season came 3:16 into in the extra session as Carolina defeated Calgary.

Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes and Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves, all in regulation.

Nazem Kadri’s power-play goal 7:06 into the third period snapped the Flames’ scoreless streak that reached more than 171 minutes and covered parts of four games. Dustin Wolf made 31 saves.

Carolina went 0 for 6 on the power play, including a four-minute stretch late in regulation following a double-minor for high sticking on Calgary’s Blake Coleman.

STARS 6, BLUES 3

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnson scored three times to help Dallas beat St. Louis.

Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists as Dallas won for the fifth time in six games. Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist.

Jake Oettinger made a season-high 39 saves for his 29th win, tied for second in the NHL.

Dallas won the special-teams battle, scoring a season-high four power-play goals in four opportunities while its league-best penalty kill stopped two of St. Louis’ three power plays.

Zack Bolduc and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues, who split a back-to-back and began a season-long six-game trip.

RANGERS 4, PREDATORS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin, J.T. Miller, K’Andre Miller and Brett Berard scored and Jonathan Quick made 35 saves as New York defeated Nashville.

Mika Zibanejad added two assists as the Rangers won for the sixth time in nine games. Nashville lost its second straight and fell to 6-20-4 on the road, keeping them tied with league-worst San Jose for fewest road wins.

Quick — playing his 800th career game — recorded his third shutout this season and the 63rd of his career. The 39-year-old netminder has 402 career wins, moving him past Chris Osgood into 14th place all-time. He made 20 saves in the third period.

Panarin wound up and fired a high shot past Nashville netminder Justus Annunen at 8:32 of the opening period. Alexis Lafreniere and newcomer Calvin de Haan assisted on Panarin’s team-leading 24th goal.

J.T. Miller made it 2-0 on the power play at 1:02 of the second, tapping home a pass from Panarin for his 15th goal. Panarin leads the Rangers with 61 points.

Defenseman K’Andre Miller added his fifth at 3:25 of the second with assists to J.T. Miller and Zibanejad — who has 15 points in his last 10 games.

Annunen made 30 saves in defeat.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, DEVILS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone and Noah Hanifin each scored a power-play goal in the third period, and Vegas beat New Jersey.

The Golden Knights won for the fifth time in six games. They extended their lead in the Pacific Division to four points over Edmonton.

New Jersey fell two points behind Carolina in the Metropolitan after the Hurricanes beat Calgary 2-1 in overtime.

Both goals came off Hanifin shots from the point, with Stone redirecting the first one and letting the second go past.

Jack Eichel had two assists to stretch his single-season franchise record to 26 points on the man advantage. Adin Hill made 25 saves for his third shutout this season.

Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots in his first game since Jan. 22. He had been sidelined by a strained knee ligament.

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb played in his 800th game. Also on the blue line, Vegas’ Zach Whitecloud played in his 300th game.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.