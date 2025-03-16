Makar scores 34 seconds into OT, Avalanche hold off Stars 4-3 in Mikko Rantanen’s return to Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored 34 seconds into overtime and Colorado recovered after squandering a late two-goal lead to…

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored 34 seconds into overtime and Colorado recovered after squandering a late two-goal lead to win 4-3 over the Dallas Stars on Sunday in the return of former Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen.

Leading 3-1 in the third, the Avalanche saw the Stars rally to tie the game on goals from Mavrik Bourque and Matt Duchene in a 20-second span.

In overtime, Makar weaved through the Dallas defense and beat Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot. It was a three-point performance for Makar as the Avalanche won their ninth straight home game.

Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Martin Necas also scored for the Avalanche. Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves.

A fan favorite, Rantanen spent nearly a decade with Colorado. He was trade by the Avalanche as part of a three-team deal on Jan. 24 that landed him in Carolina — and brought Necas to Colorado — and then dealt to Dallas on March 7.

Jason Robertson scored the game-opening goal on an assist from Rantanen. Oettinger stopped 32 shots.

Colorado took two of three in the season series with the home team winning every game. The next time the two Central Division foes square off could be in the first round of the playoffs. The teams met last season in a second-round series that Dallas captured in six games.

Takeaways

Stars: Center Roope Hintz was back in the lineup after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury. He had an assist.

Avalanche: Colorado went 1 for 5 on the power play.

Key moment

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon extended his home-point streak to 21 games with an assist on Makar’s OT goal.

Key stat

Rantanen’s assist was No. 400 in his career.

Up next

The Stars start a four-game homestand against Anaheim on Tuesday, while the Avalanche begin a three-game trip Wednesday at Toronto.

