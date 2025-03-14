Suarez and Messi score as Inter Miami advances to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored as Inter Miami beat Cavalier SC of Jamaica 2-0 on…

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored as Inter Miami beat Cavalier SC of Jamaica 2-0 on Thursday and moved into the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Suarez, the 38-year-old Uruguayan striker, converted on a penalty kick in the 37th minute and Messi went on early in the second half and scored in stoppage time to help the MLS club progress to the next round 4-0 on aggregate.

Inter Miami will take on Los Angeles FC for a spot in the semifinals. The team is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time.

Messi had missed Inter Miami’s previous three matches because of what coach Javier Mascherano described as fatigue, and his trip to the Caribbean wasn’t decided until the last minute.

“We want him playing but we wanted to find the moment to send him onto the pitch and it was the right one,” Mascherano said. “He felt good and people in Jamaica could see him. It was a great night for all.”

Messi’s first visit to the Caribbean to play in an official match was highly anticipated. The Argentine great and his Miami teammates were greeted by Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia Grange, upon arrival at the airport.

The Jamaican club usually plays in a 3,000-seat stadium but moved the Champions Cup match to the National Stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000.

“The people were great with us and very nice,” Mascherano said. “I’m happy with the level that we showed — we took a big step forward.”

The local fans celebrated when World Cup champion Messi finished off the game with a close-range goal in the last minute after a cross from Santiago Morales.

