Lookman and Gasperini hug and make up ahead of Atalanta’s title showdown against Inter

MILAN (AP) — Ademola Lookman and his coach Gian Piero Gasperini appear to have made up. That can only be a good thing for Atalanta’s Serie A title chances.

The pair was involved in a public spat last month after a missed penalty during Atalanta’s Champions League exit.

Gasperini described Lookman as “one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” and the Nigeria forward responded by calling the coach’s criticism “deeply disrespectful.”

But all that was shown to be firmly behind them in a touching moment on Sunday when Lookman was substituted off, shortly after scoring the fourth goal in Atalanta’s astonishing 4-0 rout of Juventus in Serie A.

A beaming Gasperini called Lookman over and asked him for a hug, leading to a firm embrace between them.

“Lookman became a fantastic player when he grew into the concept of a team,” Gasperini said after the match.

“Before, he had different habits, perhaps even conditioned by those around him. But now, becoming a less individualistic player, he has made Atalanta great. And Atalanta is making him great.”

Atalanta in contention

Lookman and Atalanta are, indeed, doing extraordinary things.

The humiliation of fourth-placed Juventus was not only a statement scoreline but also put Atalanta firmly into the title race.

Gasperini’s team is two points below Napoli and three behind league leader and defending champion Inter Milan, which it hosts in Bergamo on Sunday.

The three teams could conceivably be level on points at the top of Serie A at the end of the day, if Atalanta beats Inter and Napoli draws at Venezia earlier in the day.

There will then be nine rounds remaining.

“Everyone should keep dreaming … we have always said (about the title), ‘Impossible, it’s something impossible,’ but sometimes impossible things can become possible if you believe in them strongly,” Gasperini said. “Sunday we have this match with Inter, where we’re coming off at least seven straight losses against them. That can be a sign sometimes.

“I think Atalanta had never got to this point in the season with a three-point advantage over Juventus. It had never happened that Atalanta was playing for top spot in the 30th round of the Serie A season. It’s certainly a great joy.”

Lookman led Atalanta to the Europa League trophy last May, scoring all three goals in the first hat trick in a men’s European club final since 1975. That took his tally to 17 goals across all competitions as well as nine assists.

The African player of the year is up to 25 goal contributions from 31 matches in all competitions this season: Five goals and two assists in the Champions League as well as 13 goals and five assists in Serie A.

That tally of league goals matched the 27-year-old Lookman’s personal record he set two seasons ago.

There are 10 matches left for Lookman to better his tally. And for Atalanta fans to keep dreaming.

