Lonzo Ball isn’t on the Bulls’ road trip, but not shut down for the season

HOUSTON (AP) — Lonzo Ball missed his seventh game with a right wrist injury on Saturday night but there’s no plan to shut him down for the rest of the season, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

Ball did not travel with the Bulls on the latest six-game road trip, which opened against the Houston Rockets. Chicago has just 15 games left in the regular season.

Ball’s injury is on the same wrist that kept him out the first 15 games of the season. Donovan said there’s no timeline for his return but he has not heard anyone above him suggest that Ball should sit out the rest of the regular season.

“I think the intention that he’s doing right now is just trying to get himself back to playing. Doctors aren’t saying, ‘Hey listen, you gotta sit out.’ It’s just when he feels that he can do things on the court that he’s comfortable with,” Donovan said before the game at Houston.

Donovan also said there’s no plan at this point for Ball to have surgery in the offseason.

Ball has played in 35 games this season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

