Leon Goretzka grabs the glory in first Germany appearance since 2023

MILAN (AP) — Leon Goretzka marked his return to international soccer by scoring what could prove to be a crucial…

MILAN (AP) — Leon Goretzka marked his return to international soccer by scoring what could prove to be a crucial goal for Germany’s Nations League chances.

Making his first Germany appearance since November 2023, Goretzka bagged the winner in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Italy at San Siro in the first leg of their Nations League quarterfinal.

The Bayern Munich midfielder got in front of his marker for a glancing header at the near post on a Joshua Kimmich corner in the 76th minute.

“He played well and he attacked a lot too,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “After everything he went through in the past year, he had a really great performance.

“He is now back with us and I’m very happy with what he did tonight. Not just his goal but his presence on the field, both in attack and in defense.”

The 30-year-old Goretzka last scored for his country almost four years ago, in a 2-2 draw against Hungary at the pandemic-delayed European Championship in June 2021.

Goretzka fell out of favor at Bayern last season and was left out of Nagelsmann’s squad for Euro 2024 in Germany, despite a strong finish to the campaign.

He has scored five goals in 32 appearances for Bayern this season.

Sandro Tonali had got Italy off to a great start on Thursday but halftime substitute Tim Kleindienst headed in a Kimmich cross — with his first touch, within four minutes of being introduced — before Goretzka turned the match around completely.

The second leg is in Dortmund on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.