Lazio misses chance to go fourth in Serie A after drawing with Udinese

ROME (AP) — Lazio missed a chance to go fourth in Serie A when it struggled at home against Udinese to 1-1 on Monday.

The Rome club began the night two points behind Juventus in fifth and went a goal down midway through the first half, Florian Thauvin rampaging through the Lazio defense before volleying in from close range after a penalty box scramble.

Alessio Romagnoli levelled 10 minutes later. Matias Vecino nodded on a corner kick from the right and the veteran defender appeared at the back post to poke home his first goal of the season.

The result means both sides extended their unbeaten league runs to six games but Lazio was left in fifth, a point behind Juventus, which lost at home to Atalanta 4-0 at the weekend.

Udinese remained 10th.

