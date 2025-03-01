Lakers G Austin Reaves sidelined by right calf injury in first quarter vs. Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was sidelined by right calf soreness in the first half…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was sidelined by right calf soreness in the first half of their 106-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Lakers coach JJ Redick had no update on Reaves’ condition after the game, saying he was removed for precautionary reasons after feeling tightness in his calf.

The Lakers won their fifth straight game despite missing two starters. Rui Hachimura also sat out with what Redick said is left patellar tendinopathy.

Hachimura will be re-evaluated in one week, Redick said. The starting forward will miss at least three more games after hurting his knee Thursday against Minnesota.

Dorian Finney-Smith started in Hachimura’s place against the Clippers. Reaves’ usual playing time was filled by Gabe Vincent and Jordan Goodwin, who combined for 13 points and seven steals while playing stellar defense.

Reaves played nine minutes and scored six points against the Clippers before heading to the locker room late in the first quarter. The Lakers announced during the second quarter that Reaves wouldn’t return.

Reaves is averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds while starting 53 games for the Lakers, who have won 11 of 13 after impressively sweeping a back-to-back home set with the Timberwolves and the Clippers.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic played in both games of the back-to-back set despite their own nagging injury precautions. Doncic scored 31 points on his 26th birthday to lead the Lakers past the Clippers.

