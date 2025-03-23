LaBonta, Chawinga score goals and Current beat Spirit 2-0

Temwa Chawinga scored her second goal of the season and the Kansas City Current remained undefeated with a 2-0 victory…

Temwa Chawinga scored her second goal of the season and the Kansas City Current remained undefeated with a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit in National Women’s Soccer League play on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Seattle Reign beat North Carolina Courage 2-1; Bay FC eased past Racing Louisville 2-0; and the San Diego Wave took care of the Utah Royals 3-2.

Lo’eau LaBonta gave Kansas City the lead from the penalty spot in the 56th minute, firing into an open net after sending Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury the wrong way. It was the 10th successful penalty kick of the Kansas City captain’s NWSL career.

Spirit head coach Jonatan Giráldez turned to his bench to bring on U.S. Olympian Trinity Rodman, who appeared to make an immediate impact with a goal in the 61st minute, but it was offside.

Chawinga, the reigning league MVP, made it 2-0 just before the final whistle, scoring on a counterattack sparked by a long ball up the field from Hallie Mace.

The contest was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,254 at Audi Field, the third straight home sellout for the Spirit going back to the 2024 playoffs.

Bugg rocket seals Seattle win

The Reign’s 18-year-old Jordyn Bugg scored her first professional goal in the 56th minute at First Horizon Stadium in Cary, North Carolina. She collected a high clearance, took a touch, and then smashed the ball from 37 yards out into the top right hand corner of the net to make it 2-0.

Jess Fishlock made her 200th career appearance for the Reign, and marked the occasion by opening the scoring in the first half.

Aline Gomes pulled one back for North Carolina just three minutes after Bugg’s goal.

Lema stars in Bay road win

Rookie Karlie Lema intercepted the ball on the edge of her own box, and then dribbled almost the entire length of the field at PayPal Park before striking a swerving shot into the corner of the net to make it 2-0 in first half stoppage time.

It was Lema’s first professional goal and she also becomes the first rookie to score for Bay.

Joelle Anderson opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo left the match because of lightheadedness and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Wave holds off Royals

Gia Corley scored the winning goal and the San Diego Wave held on for the win at Snapdragon Stadium.

With 16 minutes left in the match, Corley intercepted a poor goal kick from Utah’s Mandy McGlynn and immediately lasered the ball into the net to make it 3-2.

Corley earned an assist on the Wave’s opening goal, weaving her way along the touchline and sliding a pass across the face of the goal for María Sánchez to tap in. Delphine Cascarino had a breakaway dribble and pass to set up Adriana Leon from point-blank range for the Wave’s second goal.

The Royals responded when Claudia Zornoza curled a free-kick over the wall and into the back of the net in the 61st minute to make it 2-1. Mina Tanaka tied it with a goal in the 72nd minute.

