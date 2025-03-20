Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau hopeful injured Jalen Brunson can return to action in regular season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New York Knicks remain hopeful that Jalen Brunson can play in a few games before…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New York Knicks remain hopeful that Jalen Brunson can play in a few games before the postseason, coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday.

Thibodeau said Brunson will be checked again on Friday, about two weeks after he sprained his right ankle in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“He’s doing light shooting and he’s out of the boot,” Thibodeau said before the Knicks’ game at the Charlotte Hornets. “So there’s steady progress and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Thibodeau said he expected Brunson to play before the Knicks’ April 13 regular-season finale.

“Whenever he’s ready, he’s ready,” Thibodeau said. “He’s putting a lot into his rehab. That’s what he can control right now. So that’s where we want his focus to be. Hopefully, he’ll get some games where he can work himself back into it.”

The Knicks announced Brunson would be out at least two weeks after suffering the injury during overtime in the Knicks’ 113-109 loss to the Lakers on March 6.

Brunson, who is seventh in the league in scoring (26.3 points per game) and eighth in assists (7.4 per game), rolled his right ankle with 1:24 remaining in overtime after landing on the foot of Lakers guard Austin Reaves after being fouled on a drive to the basket.

