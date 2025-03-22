Knicks’ Brunson doing light work on the court, out at least another week with ankle sprain

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson is doing some work on the court as he recovers from a sprained right…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson is doing some work on the court as he recovers from a sprained right ankle that will keep the New York Knicks All-Star out until at least the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Knicks added Saturday that Brunson’s status would be updated again in about a week. The regular season ends April 13.

Brunson was set to miss his eighth straight game Saturday night against Washington since he was hurt in a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. The Knicks had gone 3-4 and were trying to hold onto the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference without their point guard and captain. Their lead entering the day was down to three games over the Indiana Pacers after dropping their last two games.

