Kings’ Domantas Sabonis sidelined by strained left hamstring

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — NBA rebounding leader Domantas Sabonis is out indefinitely after straining his left hamstring Saturday night in the Sacramento Kings’ victory in Houston.

The Kings — a half-game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed in the West — said Sunday that Sabonis has a Grade 1 strain and that it would update his status in a week.

Sabonis was running down the court about a minute into the game when he pulled up and grabbed his left hamstring. He’s averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games this season.

