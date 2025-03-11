Karl-Anthony Towns leads Knicks in 133-104 romp at Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and nine rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and nine rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 133-104 on Monday night.

OG Anunoby scored 24 points while adding seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals for New York. Miles McBride shot 7 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 21 points.

Malik Monk led the Kings with 21 points. Zach LaVine added 17 points for Sacramento.

The Knicks took the lead with 7:33 left in the first quarter and never looked back. The score was 66-51 by halftime, with McBride racking up 16 points. The Knicks extended their lead to 79-58 during the third quarter, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Towns scored a team-high 15 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

TAKEAWAYS

Knicks: New York ended a three-game skid on the first night of a back-to-back.

Kings: Sacramento dropped to 33-31 and trails the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth spot in the Western Conference by two games.

KEY STAT

The Knicks made 22 3-pointers compared to 10 for the Kings.

UP NEXT

Next up on the schedule for the Knicks is a road matchup with Portland on Wednesday night. The Kings will visit Golden State on Thursday night.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

