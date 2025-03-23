Kansas City Royals release right-hander Ross Stripling and catcher Luke Maile

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have released right-hander Ross Stripling and catcher Luke Maile after they opted…

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have released right-hander Ross Stripling and catcher Luke Maile after they opted out of their contracts.

The Royals also said Sunday that right-hander Carlos Hernández was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia. First baseman Nick Pratto and outfielder Nelson Velázquez cleared waivers and were outrighted by the team to Triple-A Omaha.

The 35-year-old Stripling and 34-year-old Maile were in camp on minor league deals.

Stripling played for Oakland last season, going 2-11 with a 6.01 ERA in 22 games, including 14 starts. He is 40-54 with a 4.17 ERA in 248 career games, also playing for the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants.

Maile hit .178 with two homers in 55 games for Cincinnati last year. He is a .208 hitter with 21 homers and 113 RBIs in 440 career games, also playing for Tampa Bay, Toronto, Milwaukee and Cleveland.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.