Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for March Madness

Register with our Kalshi promo code and buy your first 100 contracts on college basketball games to score a $10 bonus. In addition to markets on the semifinals and championship, it is now providing options for every matchup.

Kalshi broke onto the scene by providing markets for the presidential election, followed by the Super Bowl. Now, college basketball fans in all 50 states can use the trading app to make predictions on the NCAA Tournament.

Sign up here to apply our Kalshi promo code WTOP.

Kalshi Promo Code for NCAAB Games on Thursday

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus March Madness Markets Every College Basketball Game, Round of 16, Semifinals, Championship Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through markets for all the following NCAAB games on Thursday:

No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Louisville

No. 13 High Point vs. No. 4 Purdue

No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Wisconsin

No. 16 SIU Edwardsville vs. No. 1 Houston

No. 16 Alabama State vs. No. 1 Auburn

No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Clemson

No. 11 VCU vs. No. 6 BYU

No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Gonzaga

No. 15 Wofford vs. No. 2 Tennessee

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Kansas

No. 13 Yale vs. No 4 Texas A&M

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 Missouri

No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 UCLA

No. 15 Omaha vs. No. 2 St John’s

No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan

No. 14 UNC Wilmington vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

A single contract for Gonzaga currently costs 73 cents, while Georgia is at 28 cents. Let’s say that you buy 200 Gonzaga contracts for $148. If they happen to beat the Bulldogs, you will receive a $200 payout. Keep in mind that you will be able to buy and sell as the game unfolds. Similar options are available for another full slate on games on Friday.

How to Use Our Kalshi Promo Code

There has been a lot of talk about Kalshi’s prediction markets across the country. As of now, it is still a legal option in all 50 states.

Create an account here to apply our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email address and date of birth. Customers must be at least 18 years old. Make a deposit with a debit card, bank transfer or wire transfer. Buy 100 contracts on college basketball.

The price doesn’t matter, not does the outcome. You’ll get a $10 bonus to use toward March Madness. Explore additional options for politics, healthcare, culture and the climate.

Buy Contracts the National Championship

Use this time to buy contracts for who you think will end up cutting down the nets in San Antonio. Duke has the best chance to win the title, selling at 25 cents. They are followed by Florida, Auburn, Houston, Alabama and Tennessee. The price will likely increase if you pick a team that makes the semifinals, so you’ll have a chance to sell early for a profit.

