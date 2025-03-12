JUCO association and 16 coaches groups ask NCAA to make transfer rules equitable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The National Junior College Athletic Association, with the support of 16 national coaches associations, is asking…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The National Junior College Athletic Association, with the support of 16 national coaches associations, is asking the NCAA to make transfer rules equitable for two-year college athletes.

Junior college athletes need a GPA of 2.5 or higher to transfer to a Division I school while athletes moving from one four-year college to another are required to have at least a 2.0 GPA.

“Our commitment to ‘Opportunities Start Here,’ compels us to act in the best interest of NJCAA student-athletes both academically and athletically,” said NJCAA president Christopher Parker, who runs a Charlotte-based organization that represents 500 colleges and 60,000 student-athletes. “Please join our association in advocating for equity and access for our students.”

A message seeking comment was left with the NCAA on Wednesday.

There also is some question about how junior college years will be counted against NCAA eligibility following the federal court injunction that gave Vanderbilt football player Diego Pavia an extra season after he argued his junior college years limited his ability to capitalize on NIL.

