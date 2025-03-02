Joe Highsmith rallies to win the Cognizant Classic. Lydia Ko wins in Singapore for 23rd LPGA title

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Highsmith closed with a 6-under 64 to rally from a four-shot deficit and…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Highsmith closed with a 6-under 64 to rally from a four-shot deficit and win the Cognizant Classic on Sunday with the lowest score since the tournament moved to PGA National in 2007.

Highsmith, who had to make a nervy par putt on Friday just to make the cut, is the second first-time winner on the PGA Tour in as many weeks. The two-shot victory sends him to the Masters and puts him in the remaining five signature events this year.

His 64-64 weekend was the lowest weekend score at PGA National. He had a little help from Jake Knapp, who opened with a 59 and was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner in tournament history.

Knapp led by one shot when he hit into the water on the 11th hole, needed two shots to get out of the shallow water and made triple bogey. He wound up in a tie for sixth.

Junior Bridgeman (64) and J.J. Spaun (68) tied for second.

LPGA Tour

SINGAPORE (AP) — Lydia Ko made three straight birdies to start pulling away and closed with a 3-under 69 to win the HSBC Women’s World Championship for the first time in her 11st try in Asia’s biggest LPGA event.

Ko, who qualified for the LPGA Hall of Fame last year by winning the Olympic gold medal, captured her 23rd LPGA title. She won by four over Jeeno Thitikul (70) and Ayaka Furue (68).

Ko began with a one-shot lead and then ran off three straight birdies, starting on the sixth hole, to seize control of the tournament.

Charley Hull, one shot behind Ko entering the final round, saw her title hopes fade after a 74, settling for a share of fourth at seven under alongside Im Jin Hee, who fired the day’s best round of 67, and Gaby Lopez (70).

Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand (AP) — Ryan Peake, an Australian former motorcycle gang member who spent five years in prison for assault, rallied with a 6-under 66 to win the New Zealand Open and earn a spot in the British Open this summer.

The 31-year-old from Western Australia called the win “life-changing” after making an 8-foot par putt on the final hole to avoid a four-way playoff with fellow Australian Jack Thompson, South African Ian Snyman and Japan’s Kazuki Higa.

Peake had been a promising junior golfer and teammate of Cameron Smith before he was convicted of assault at age 21 and sentenced to five years in jail. He was a member of the outlawed Rebels gang in Australia.

After leaving jail he returned to golf and began to rebuild his career with the help of leading coach Richie Smith and with the support of his family. He received his Australasian tour card this season and this was his first professional win.

European Tour and Sunshine Tour

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Dylan Naidoo made a short birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Laurie Canter and win his first European tour title at the Investec South African Open Championship, which was held over 54 holes because of rain.

The final round was washed out, leading to the playoff.

Naidoo was among three players who earned a trip to the British Open this summer. Canter, who already was in the Open, moved well into the top 50 in the world with his runner-up finish and will earn a spot in The Players Championship next week.

Canter will be the first former LIV Golf player in the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament.

Korn Ferry Tour

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Justin Suh closed with a 5-under 65 for a five-shot victory in the Visa Argentina Open for his second Korn Ferry Tour title, this one coming with a berth in the British Open this summer.

Suh finished at 23-under 257 at Jockey Club to win by five over Ian Holt, Cole Sherwood and S.H. Kim.

Suh had a one-shot lead going into the final round and pulled away with three birdies over his last four holes. He played bogey-free on the weekend. With the victory, he moves to No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Other tours

Riley Smyth closed with a 6-under 66 and won a three-hole playoff with a par to defeat Maltida Castren of Finland and win the Central Florida Championship in the season opener on the Epson Tour.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.