Joburg Open Par Scores

Sunday

At Houghton GC

Johannesburg

Purse: $1.1 million

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on second playoff hole)

x-Calum Hill, Scotland (500), $177,233 69-66-69-62—266 -14 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (261), $90,180 65-67-68-66—266 -14 Shaun Norris, South Africa (261), $90,180 66-63-67-70—266 -14 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa (150), $52,127 65-70-69-63—267 -13 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa (0), $44,204 67-68-67-66—268 -12 Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe (0), $36,489 66-69-67-67—269 -11 Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark (82), $28,670 65-72-65-68—270 -10 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England (82), $28,670 68-68-69-65—270 -10 Sam Bairstow, England (56), $19,621 69-70-67-65—271 -9 Todd Clements, England (56), $19,621 68-67-71-65—271 -9 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (56), $19,621 64-70-72-65—271 -9 Marcel Siem, Germany (56), $19,621 70-66-67-68—271 -9 Connor Syme, Scotland (56), $19,621 66-65-72-68—271 -9 Daniel Brown, England (42), $14,700 68-65-69-70—272 -8 Wenyi Ding, China (42), $14,700 63-69-73-67—272 -8 Callum Tarren, England (42), $14,700 64-68-72-68—272 -8 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (42), $14,700 64-68-69-71—272 -8 Robin Williams, South Africa (42), $14,700 67-71-64-70—272 -8 Romain Langasque, France (34), $11,989 67-70-71-65—273 -7 Francesco Laporta, Italy (34), $11,989 67-68-73-65—273 -7 Marco Penge, England (34), $11,989 64-69-74-66—273 -7 Adrien Saddier, France (34), $11,989 65-65-70-73—273 -7 Jaco Ahlers, South Africa (0), $11,989 66-68-68-71—273 -7 Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa (0), $11,989 64-70-71-68—273 -7 Ugo Coussaud, France (29), $10,217 65-68-69-73—275 -5 Jeong-Weon Ko, France (29), $10,217 69-68-69-69—275 -5 Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates (29), $10,217 69-67-67-72—275 -5 Pierre Pineau, France (29), $10,217 70-69-68-68—275 -5 Gerhard Pepler, South Africa (0), $10,217 69-67-68-71—275 -5 Bjorn Akesson, Sweden (24), $8,340 68-69-72-67—276 -4 Rhys Enoch, Wales (24), $8,340 69-68-68-71—276 -4 Jordan L. Smith, England (24), $8,340 63-74-72-67—276 -4 Brandon Stone, South Africa (24), $8,340 67-70-70-69—276 -4 Kyle Barker, South Africa (0), $8,340 69-70-69-68—276 -4 Luke Brown, South Africa (0), $8,340 69-69-69-69—276 -4 Nikhil Rama, South Africa (0), $8,340 68-71-69-68—276 -4 Louis Albertse, South Africa (21), $6,777 67-68-74-68—277 -3 Nathan Kimsey, England (21), $6,777 68-70-70-69—277 -3 Niklas Lemke, Sweden (21), $6,777 71-64-71-71—277 -3 Richard Mansell, England (21), $6,777 65-67-73-72—277 -3 Shubhankar Sharma, India (21), $6,777 66-65-74-72—277 -3 Veer Ahlawat, India (16), $5,213 73-63-72-70—278 -2 Jordan Gumberg, United States (16), $5,213 71-64-71-72—278 -2 Ryggs Johnston, United States (16), $5,213 70-68-71-69—278 -2 Joost Luiten, Netherlands (16), $5,213 66-66-74-72—278 -2 Richie Ramsay, Scotland (16), $5,213 70-67-70-71—278 -2 Matthew Southgate, England (16), $5,213 71-67-73-67—278 -2 Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria (16), $5,213 67-67-75-69—278 -2 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa (16), $5,213 70-68-70-70—278 -2 Franklin Manchest, South Africa (0), $5,213 68-70-71-69—278 -2 Martin Rohwer, South Africa (0), $5,213 69-68-72-69—278 -2 Thomas Aiken, South Africa (12), $3,857 70-66-70-73—279 -1 Sean Crocker, United States (12), $3,857 67-68-73-71—279 -1 Alexander Levy, France (12), $3,857 67-71-73-68—279 -1 George Coetzee, South Africa (11), $3,493 67-69-73-71—280 E Pieter Moolman, South Africa (0), $3,493 69-70-67-74—280 E Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (8), $2,971 69-69-73-70—281 +1 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain (8), $2,971 69-68-71-73—281 +1 Gavin Green, Malaysia (8), $2,971 65-72-76-68—281 +1 Benjamin Schmidt, England (8), $2,971 68-66-75-72—281 +1 Andy Sullivan, England (8), $2,971 70-68-73-70—281 +1 Luke Jerling, South Africa (0), $2,971 71-68-70-72—281 +1 Kyle McClatchie, South Africa (0), $2,971 70-68-74-69—281 +1 Hennie Otto, South Africa (0), $2,971 66-71-70-74—281 +1 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (7), $2,450 69-70-72-71—282 +2 Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa (0), $2,450 67-70-72-73—282 +2 Freddy Schott, Germany (6), $2,189 70-68-76-69—283 +3 Jacques De Villiers, South Africa (0), $2,189 70-69-75-69—283 +3 Rhys West, South Africa (0), $2,189 66-68-80-69—283 +3 Jens Dantorp, Sweden (5), $1,666 71-67-74-72—284 +4 Zander Lombard, South Africa (5), $1,666 71-68-75-70—284 +4 Jacques Blaauw, South Africa (0), $1,666 70-69-73-72—284 +4 Martin Vorster, South Africa (0), $1,666 69-69-72-74—284 +4 Michael Hollick, South Africa (0), $1,553 68-71-74-72—285 +5 Graham Van Der Merwe, South Africa (0), $1,553 71-68-70-76—285 +5 Ross Fisher, England (4), $1,547 68-70-76-73—287 +7 Danny List, Australia (4), $1,547 66-73-71-77—287 +7 Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe (3), $1,543 69-70-82-75—296 +16

