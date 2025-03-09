Joburg Open Par Scores

Sunday
At Houghton GC
Johannesburg
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on second playoff hole)
|x-Calum Hill, Scotland (500), $177,233
|69-66-69-62—266
|-14
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (261), $90,180
|65-67-68-66—266
|-14
|Shaun Norris, South Africa (261), $90,180
|66-63-67-70—266
|-14
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa (150), $52,127
|65-70-69-63—267
|-13
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa (0), $44,204
|67-68-67-66—268
|-12
|Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe (0), $36,489
|66-69-67-67—269
|-11
|Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark (82), $28,670
|65-72-65-68—270
|-10
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England (82), $28,670
|68-68-69-65—270
|-10
|Sam Bairstow, England (56), $19,621
|69-70-67-65—271
|-9
|Todd Clements, England (56), $19,621
|68-67-71-65—271
|-9
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (56), $19,621
|64-70-72-65—271
|-9
|Marcel Siem, Germany (56), $19,621
|70-66-67-68—271
|-9
|Connor Syme, Scotland (56), $19,621
|66-65-72-68—271
|-9
|Daniel Brown, England (42), $14,700
|68-65-69-70—272
|-8
|Wenyi Ding, China (42), $14,700
|63-69-73-67—272
|-8
|Callum Tarren, England (42), $14,700
|64-68-72-68—272
|-8
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (42), $14,700
|64-68-69-71—272
|-8
|Robin Williams, South Africa (42), $14,700
|67-71-64-70—272
|-8
|Romain Langasque, France (34), $11,989
|67-70-71-65—273
|-7
|Francesco Laporta, Italy (34), $11,989
|67-68-73-65—273
|-7
|Marco Penge, England (34), $11,989
|64-69-74-66—273
|-7
|Adrien Saddier, France (34), $11,989
|65-65-70-73—273
|-7
|Jaco Ahlers, South Africa (0), $11,989
|66-68-68-71—273
|-7
|Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa (0), $11,989
|64-70-71-68—273
|-7
|Ugo Coussaud, France (29), $10,217
|65-68-69-73—275
|-5
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France (29), $10,217
|69-68-69-69—275
|-5
|Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates (29), $10,217
|69-67-67-72—275
|-5
|Pierre Pineau, France (29), $10,217
|70-69-68-68—275
|-5
|Gerhard Pepler, South Africa (0), $10,217
|69-67-68-71—275
|-5
|Bjorn Akesson, Sweden (24), $8,340
|68-69-72-67—276
|-4
|Rhys Enoch, Wales (24), $8,340
|69-68-68-71—276
|-4
|Jordan L. Smith, England (24), $8,340
|63-74-72-67—276
|-4
|Brandon Stone, South Africa (24), $8,340
|67-70-70-69—276
|-4
|Kyle Barker, South Africa (0), $8,340
|69-70-69-68—276
|-4
|Luke Brown, South Africa (0), $8,340
|69-69-69-69—276
|-4
|Nikhil Rama, South Africa (0), $8,340
|68-71-69-68—276
|-4
|Louis Albertse, South Africa (21), $6,777
|67-68-74-68—277
|-3
|Nathan Kimsey, England (21), $6,777
|68-70-70-69—277
|-3
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden (21), $6,777
|71-64-71-71—277
|-3
|Richard Mansell, England (21), $6,777
|65-67-73-72—277
|-3
|Shubhankar Sharma, India (21), $6,777
|66-65-74-72—277
|-3
|Veer Ahlawat, India (16), $5,213
|73-63-72-70—278
|-2
|Jordan Gumberg, United States (16), $5,213
|71-64-71-72—278
|-2
|Ryggs Johnston, United States (16), $5,213
|70-68-71-69—278
|-2
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands (16), $5,213
|66-66-74-72—278
|-2
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland (16), $5,213
|70-67-70-71—278
|-2
|Matthew Southgate, England (16), $5,213
|71-67-73-67—278
|-2
|Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria (16), $5,213
|67-67-75-69—278
|-2
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa (16), $5,213
|70-68-70-70—278
|-2
|Franklin Manchest, South Africa (0), $5,213
|68-70-71-69—278
|-2
|Martin Rohwer, South Africa (0), $5,213
|69-68-72-69—278
|-2
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa (12), $3,857
|70-66-70-73—279
|-1
|Sean Crocker, United States (12), $3,857
|67-68-73-71—279
|-1
|Alexander Levy, France (12), $3,857
|67-71-73-68—279
|-1
|George Coetzee, South Africa (11), $3,493
|67-69-73-71—280
|E
|Pieter Moolman, South Africa (0), $3,493
|69-70-67-74—280
|E
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (8), $2,971
|69-69-73-70—281
|+1
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain (8), $2,971
|69-68-71-73—281
|+1
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (8), $2,971
|65-72-76-68—281
|+1
|Benjamin Schmidt, England (8), $2,971
|68-66-75-72—281
|+1
|Andy Sullivan, England (8), $2,971
|70-68-73-70—281
|+1
|Luke Jerling, South Africa (0), $2,971
|71-68-70-72—281
|+1
|Kyle McClatchie, South Africa (0), $2,971
|70-68-74-69—281
|+1
|Hennie Otto, South Africa (0), $2,971
|66-71-70-74—281
|+1
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (7), $2,450
|69-70-72-71—282
|+2
|Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa (0), $2,450
|67-70-72-73—282
|+2
|Freddy Schott, Germany (6), $2,189
|70-68-76-69—283
|+3
|Jacques De Villiers, South Africa (0), $2,189
|70-69-75-69—283
|+3
|Rhys West, South Africa (0), $2,189
|66-68-80-69—283
|+3
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden (5), $1,666
|71-67-74-72—284
|+4
|Zander Lombard, South Africa (5), $1,666
|71-68-75-70—284
|+4
|Jacques Blaauw, South Africa (0), $1,666
|70-69-73-72—284
|+4
|Martin Vorster, South Africa (0), $1,666
|69-69-72-74—284
|+4
|Michael Hollick, South Africa (0), $1,553
|68-71-74-72—285
|+5
|Graham Van Der Merwe, South Africa (0), $1,553
|71-68-70-76—285
|+5
|Ross Fisher, England (4), $1,547
|68-70-76-73—287
|+7
|Danny List, Australia (4), $1,547
|66-73-71-77—287
|+7
|Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe (3), $1,543
|69-70-82-75—296
|+16
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.