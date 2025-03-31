Jets beat Canucks 3-1 for third straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves, Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and the NHL-leading…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves, Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Sunday for their third straight victory.

Mason Appleton gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at 6:24 of the third period, and Cole Perfetti completed the scoring with 7:49 to go.

Pius Suter scored for Vancouver with 1:55 left in the first period. Connor tied it at 9:26 of the second with his 38th goal of the season.

Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for the Canucks.

CANADIENS 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored to lead Montreal to a win over Florida.

Suzuki scored on a snap shot with 17:58 left in the third period to put the Canadiens ahead 3-2. Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson each got an assist on the goal.

Patrik Laine, Brendan Gallagher and Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens.

Seth Jones and Sam Reinhart each scored for the Panthers.

Samuel Montembeault stopped 24 shots in the win for the Canadiens. Sergei Bobrovsky had 18 saves for the Panthers.

SABRES 8, CAPITALS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson each scored twice and Buffalo beat Washington.

Ryan McLeod, Sam Lafferty, Jack Quinn and Peyton Krebs also scored for the Sabres, winners of four of the last five.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 890th career goal to move within five of passing Wayne Gretzky, Jakob Chychrun had two goals and Aliaksei Protas and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Capitals, who have lost three straight games for the second time this season.

James Reimer extended his winning streak to four games, stopping 24 of 29 shots to advance to 13-5-6.

Meanwhile, Logan Thompson stopped 15 of 22 shots in the loss to drop to 31-5-6 on the season.

UTAH 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and two assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 shots to help Utah beat Chicago.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist. Nick DeSimone and Kailer Yamamoto each scored their first goals of the season and Logan Cooley also scored.

Joe Veleno and Ryan Donato scored for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves.

HURRICANES 6, ISLANDERS 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice, Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and Carolina beat New York.

Dmitry Orlov, Mark Jankowski and Logan Stankoven also scored for Carolina, which has won two straight. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 27 shots.

Pierre Engvall scored twice, Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who have lost five straight (0-3-2). Bo Horvat had two assists and Marcus Hogberg finished with 24 saves.

Lee tied the score 4-4 at 4:05 of the third period. After Orlov put the Hurricanes in front midway through the third, Jarvis got his second of the night and 29th of the season with 2:46 remaining to cap the scoring.

PENGUINS 1, SENATORS 0, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal in overtime and Pittsburgh beat Ottawa.

Crosby has eight goals and 15 points during a 10-game point streak. Crosby also extended a 13-game home point streak. Ridly Greig was called for hooking with three seconds remaining in the third period, giving Pittsburgh the overtime power play.

Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots for his 20th career shutout and his first of the season. The embattled Pittsburgh goaltender, who spent time in the American Hockey League with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, allowed 11 goals in his last three appearances.

Anton Forsberg made 34 saves for Ottawa.

Evgeni Malkin missed his third straight game for Pittsburgh with an upper-body injury. Ville Koivunen made his NHL debut.

Rickard Rakell hit a post for Pittsburgh in the second period and Shane Pinto hit a post for Ottawa on a breakaway in the final three minutes of the third.

Ottawa outshot Pittsburgh 27-19 through two periods. But the Penguins looked like the fresher team at the outset of the third with 14 of the first 17 shots of period. The Senators were coming off a 3-2 home win against Columbus 24 hours earlier.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Steven Lorentz scored the tiebreaking goal on an artful deflection with 8:25 to play, and Toronto blew a two-goal lead before rallying for a victory over Anaheim.

Max Domi and Mitch Marner also scored and Joseph Woll made 29 saves for the Atlantic Division-leading Leafs, who went 2-0-1 on their three-game California trip by beating Los Angeles and Anaheim on back-to-back nights.

Leo Carlsson scored his 20th goal and Sam Colangelo tied it on a power play early in the third period for Anaheim, which will soon wrap up its seventh consecutive non-playoff season. Lukas Dostal stopped 20 shots.

Domi walked around Ducks captain Radko Gudas and beat Dostal with a backhand late in the first.

Marner scored his 23rd goal after getting away from Gudas for a breakaway early in the second, but Carlsson put a shot through traffic 71 seconds later for his fourth goal in three games.

Colangelo then scored off his own rebound to tie it at 2:16 of the third.

KINGS 8, SHARKS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Warren Foegele scored twice, Andrei Kuzmeko had a goal and two assists, and Los Angeles set a team record for home victories in a season, beating San Jose.

Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore and Trevor Lewis also scored, and the Kings picked up their 27th home victory. They previously had 26 victories on home ice four times, with the most recent instance coming in 2022-23. David Rittich made 22 saves.

The Kings moved two points ahead of Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division as they jockey for home-ice advantage ahead of a probable fourth straight meeting in the first round of the playoffs.

Cam Lund scored for the second straight game and the Sharks were held to one goal for the fourth time in their past six games. Georgi Romanov made 28 saves.

