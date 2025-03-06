Jason Robertson scores twice and gets OT winner as Stars rally past Flames, 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice, including the winner with 42 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Dallas Stars…

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice, including the winner with 42 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Dallas Stars erased a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Roope Hintz assisted on both of Robertson’s goals to give him 11 in the past four games. He was the first player in franchise history with nine assists in a three-game stretch and has a six-game point streak.

Robertson’s first goal was a tying tally in the third period as the Stars extended their home winning streak to seven games with just their second victory of the season when trailing after two periods. Robertson has a team-leading 27 goals.

Joel Farabee scored on a nifty between-the-legs move early in the first period for Calgary, and Mikael Backlund had an unassisted goal after a scramble in front of the net for a 2-0 lead early in the second.

Wyatt Johnston scored his sixth goal in the past four games and assisted on Robertson’s first goal in Dallas’ 12th victory in 15 games.

Jake Oettinger had 26 saves for Dallas, and Dan Vladar finished with 24 in his 100th career game.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary, which is in a tight race for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, finished 2-2-2 on a six-game road trip, its longest of the season.

Stars: Dallas saw the end of an eight-game streak of scoring at least four goals. The Stars averaged five goals during the 6-1-1 stretch that started before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Key moment

Dallas answered a 2-0 deficit quickly when Johnston scored on a long rebound on a shot from Matt Dumba less than two minutes after Backlund’s goal.

Key stat

Johnston extended his career-best points streak to eight games, the longest for Dallas this season.

Up next

Calgary opens a three-game homestand against Montreal on Saturday. Dallas starts a four-game trip Saturday in Edmonton.

