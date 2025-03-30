Jarvis scores 2, Aho has goal and 2 assists as Hurricanes beat Islanders 6-4

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice, Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored twice, Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 6-4 on Sunday.

Dmitry Orlov, Mark Jankowski and Logan Stankoven also scored for Carolina, which has won two straight. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 27 shots.

Pierre Engvall scored twice, Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist, and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who have lost five straight (0-3-2). Bo Horvat had two assists and Marcus Hogberg finished with 24 saves.

Lee tied the score 4-4 at 4:05 of the third period. After Orlov put the Hurricanes in front midway through the third, Jarvis got his second of the night and 29th of the season with 2:46 remaining to cap the scoring.

Engvall’s second of the game at 1:37 of the second gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead. However, Aho had a power-play goal for his 28th of the season to tie it at 8:35 and Jarvis scored short-handed with 2:31 to go in the middle period to put the Hurricanes up 4-3.

Jankowski and Stankoven scored 13 seconds apart in the first period to put Carolina up 2-0 less than 5 minutes into the game. Engvall and Palmieri scored to tie it with 8:33 left in the opening period.

Takeaways

Islanders: New York remained tied with Detroit three points out of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with two other teams ahead of them as well.

Hurricanes: Carolina has won 11 of 13 and has a strong hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice in the first round of the playoffs. The Hurricanes trail first-place Washington by nine points, and lead third-place New Jersey by nine.

Key moment

Orlov got the puck on the left side, skated toward the middle and fired a slap shot from center point through traffic and under Hogberg’s blocker for the go-ahead goal at 9:19 of the third to give the Hurricanes a 5-4 lead.

Key stat

Jarvis’ short-handed goal gave Carolina 10 on the season, tied with Tampa Bay for third in the NHL. They trail only the New York Rangers (15) and Florida (12).

Up next

Islanders host Tampa Bay on Tuesday, and Hurricanes host Washington on Wednesday.

