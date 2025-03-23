Italy’s Maurizio Bormolini, Elisa Caffont win snowboard mixed parallel team title at worlds

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Italian duo Elisa Caffont and Maurizio Bormolini have defeated compatriots Jasmin Coratti and Gabriel Messner…

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) —

Italian duo Elisa Caffont and Maurizio Bormolini have defeated compatriots Jasmin Coratti and Gabriel Messner in the big final to win the snowboard mixed parallel team event at the world championships.

It was the only competition to take place at the freestyle skiing and snowboard worlds on Sunday because other events were rescheduled due to expected unfavorable weather conditions.

The Italian double gave all four podium finishers their first world medals.

Austria’s Sabine Payer and Andreas Prommegger defeated Julie Zogg and Dario Caviezel of Switzerland to claim bronze.

